Fox Theatre adjusts schedule
Mean Girls

From left: Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, Jonalyn Saxer and Mary Kate Morrissey with the national touring company of "Mean Girls"

 Photo by Joan Marcus

The Fox Theatre is postponing four shows planned for its upcoming season because of the ongoing pandemic.

The musicals being rescheduled are "Mean Girls," "My Fair Lady,"  "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The Fox is also seeking new dates for "Hamilton" and "Cats," which had been scheduled for the spring of 2020.

The theater's 2020-21 Broadway season will now begin with "Frozen" (Feb. 5-21), followed by "Ain't Too Proud" (March 2-14), "The Prom" (April 6-18) and "Pretty Woman" (April 27-May 9), plus another three shows to be announced.

Specials begin with "A Christmas Carol" (Dec. 3-6) and continue with "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Dec. 18-19), "Blue Man Group" (March 19-21) and "Hairspray" (June 4-6).For more information: fabulousfox.com.

