Fox Theatre announces Dickens-themed tour

"A Dickens of a Tour," inspired by "A Christmas Carol," will begin Nov. 27 at the Fox Theatre and continue through December.

Characters from the popular Charles Dickens tale, including the ghosts of Christmas past and present and Victorian dancers, will be featured. Guests will visit five stations, including the Fox stage and backstage. The tours are under the direction of creative director Lara Teeter and music director Larry Pry.

Safety measures will be maintained, with a maximum of 16 people per tour. Guests will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Nov. 13 and must be purchased in advance. Prices are $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Parking is included. For more information, including tour schedule: fabulousfox.com.

