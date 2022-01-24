Fox Theatre delays opening of 'The Prom' due to COVID

The Fox Theatre has canceled the first three performances of “The Prom,” which was scheduled to open Jan. 25. The show, which has been delayed because of COVID-19 cases within its cast and crew, will now open Jan. 28.
An additional performance has been added at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Ticketholders for the canceled performances will be contacted by email about rescheduling. For more information, visit fabulousfox.com.
