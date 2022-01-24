 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fox Theatre delays opening of 'The Prom' due to COVID

The National Touring Company of 'The Prom'

Members of the national touring company of "The Prom"

 Photo by Deen van Meer
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fox Theatre has canceled the first three performances of “The Prom,” which was scheduled to open Jan. 25. The show, which has been delayed because of COVID-19 cases within its cast and crew, will now open Jan. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An additional performance has been added at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6. 

Ticketholders for the canceled performances will be contacted by email about rescheduling. For more information, visit fabulousfox.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Dino & Dragon Stroll’

‘Dino & Dragon Stroll’

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 23, sensory friendly session 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 • Where America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza…

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Hamm feels snubbed in new Apple TV+ ad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News