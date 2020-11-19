Fox Theatre postpones shows, announces return of 'Hamilton'

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Theatre has announced the postponement of touring productions that had been planned for spring next year. But there's good news for "Hamilton" fans.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Sterling K. Brown joins Metro Theater's virtual reading of 'A Christmas Carol'
-
Big Muddy revives 'Lemp Legends' with dance performances at famous mansion
-
Best Bets: Roxane Gay, Wynton Marsalis, 'Until the Flood,' Lavell Crawford, Jan Greenberg
-
UMSL cuts jobs at the Touhill, including its director
-
St. Louis Art Museum pulls off extensive show of German art from 'virtually unparalleled' collection
The theater's remaining 2020-21 Broadway season offerings — "Frozen," "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," "The Prom" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" — have been postponed, along with the specials "Blue Man Group" and "Hairspray."
The theater's next Broadway season is expected to start in late summer or early fall of 2021 and include the return of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" in the spring of 2022.
For more information: fabulousfox.com.
Watch more
Angie Geis of Noboleis shares her passion about how wine evolves as it ages and explains the many uses of her Chambourcin as she pours a glass with Cat Neville of Feast Magazine.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.