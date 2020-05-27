From 'eyesore' to art venue: Shell of historic church to finally find new use

The shell of a burned-out church will be transformed into a public park and a place for creative and artistic projects, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation said this week.

Used in recent years as a background for things like senior photos and wedding shots, the roofless stone structure at 620 North Spring Avenue will be known as "Spring Church," the foundation says.

Repairs to the masonry began Tuesday and will continue through the year, according to a news release from the foundation, which is nearby at 3716 Washington Boulevard.

Use of the site has been the subject of discussion since an electrical fire in 2001 destroyed the building, constructed in 1884.

It had been the home of various denominations for more than a century. In 2001, it was the National Memorial Church of God in Christ with a congregation of about 200. The church building had only been insured for $40,000, which did not allow for rebuilding.

According to Post-Dispatch stories from 2007 and 2008, Grand Center had earlier bought the building and promised to convert the ruins into a public art space, perhaps an outdoor sculpture park.