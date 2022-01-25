 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get a behind-the-scenes construction tour of $100 million visitor center at Missouri Botanical Garden

The new $100 million Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center project at the Missouri Botanical Garden continues, and construction of the main entrance should be finished by the end of summer, with the event center completed by the end of this year. 

Deniz Piskin, the garden’s vice president of facilities and construction, gave the Post-Dispatch a tour of the site Monday. 

Join Deniz Piskin, the Missouri Botanical Garden's vice president of facilities and construction, on a tour of the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center now under construction. 

The garden broke ground on the project in February 2020. The project is funded by private donors and is LEED-certified. 

The new center gives guests a larger, more accessible and streamlined place to start and stay for their visit.

The project was designed by architect Ayers Saint Gross and landscape architect Michael Vergason. Alberici is managing construction. 

The garden entrance is at 4344 Shaw Boulevard and replaces the Ridgway Center, which was built in 1982. 

For more information and for a look at live construction cameras, visit discover.missouribotanicalgarden.org/TaylorCenter.

