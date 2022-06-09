Get a sneak peek at new visitor center at Missouri Botanical Garden

Construction of the new $100 million Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center project at the Missouri Botanical Garden continues, with an opening for the main entrance set for Aug. 27.

The current temporary ticketing and gift shop area, also a new building adjacent to the visitor center, will be converted to an event center by the end of the year.

Deniz Piskin, the garden’s vice president of facilities and construction, gave the Post-Dispatch a tour of the site Wednesday.

Finishing work is taking shape, with workers pouring and buffing terrazzo floors and others completing HVAC work in the ceiling. Some areas are not open to the public, such as offices in a lower level and storage and kitchen space for the event center and restaurant.

The garden broke ground on the project in February 2020. The project is funded by private donors and is LEED-certified.

The new center gives guests a larger, more accessible and streamlined place to start and stay for their visit, with clear views from the entry to the garden.

The project was designed by architect Ayers Saint Gross and landscape architect Michael Vergason. Alberici is managing construction.

The garden entrance is at 4344 Shaw Boulevard and replaces the Ridgway Center, which was built in 1982.

For more information and for a look at live construction cameras, visit discover.missouribotanicalgarden.org/TaylorCenter.

You can watch a Post-Dispatch construction video from January here.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.