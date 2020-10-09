'Get Happy' pays tribute to Judy Garland

Angela Ingersoll has earned acclaim for her performances as Judy Garland. So fans of the legendary singer won't want to miss "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland," a concert streaming live from Chicago on October 11.

Presented by Max & Louie Productions and Artists Lounge Live, the program will include such Garland favorites as "Get Happy," "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song" and "The Man That Got Away." A talkback with online audience members will be conducted after the concert.

Proceeds from ticket sales will provide support to Max & Louie, which presented "End of the Rainbow," starring Ingersoll as Garland, in 2018.

The show is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per household and may be purchased at maxandlouie.com or by calling 314-795-8778. A link to the livestream will be provided.

For more information: maxandlouie.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.