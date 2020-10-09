 Skip to main content
'Get Happy' pays tribute to Judy Garland
End of the Rainbow

Angela Ingersoll stars as Judy Garland in "End of the Rainbow" at the Grandel Theatre in 2018. Photo by John Lamb

 Photo by John Lamb

Angela Ingersoll has earned acclaim for her performances as Judy Garland. So fans of the legendary singer won't want to miss "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland," a concert streaming live from Chicago on October 11.

Presented by Max & Louie Productions and Artists Lounge Live, the program will include such Garland favorites as "Get Happy," "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song" and "The Man That Got Away." A talkback with online audience members will be conducted after the concert.

Proceeds from ticket sales will provide support to Max & Louie, which presented "End of the Rainbow," starring Ingersoll as Garland, in 2018. 

The show is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per household and may be purchased at maxandlouie.com or by calling 314-795-8778. A link to the livestream will be provided.

For more information: maxandlouie.com.

