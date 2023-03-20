"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," fly fishing and a trip to the moon are among the inventive ideas for this summer's "Golf the Galleries" at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

The sixth iteration of the artistic putt-putt course opens June 9. It costs $12-$10 and is family friendly and accessible.

Golfers can take a photo of themselves with a cutout of "The Candyman" Willy Wonka. The hole, by LitShop, "mimics the experiences of the movie characters when they first enter Wonka’s factory," the Sheldon says.

Other holes combine chess and music or ask players to hit "boomwhackers." The exhibit will run through Aug. 6.

For details on the upcoming mini-golf course, go to the Sheldon's website.