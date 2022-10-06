'Hadestown,' coming to the Fox, puts sizzling spin on myth and features 3 St. Louisans

‘Hadestown” isn’t the usual Broadway musical, which makes its breakout success all the more noteworthy. Inspired by Greek mythology and boasting a folk-inflected score with a hint of jazz, the show not only won eight Tony Awards, including one for best musical, but also has attracted the kind of buzz that made “Hamilton” and “Rent” must-see cultural phenomena. The touring production, whose cast includes several performers who hail from St. Louis, runs Oct. 11-23 at the Fox Theatre.

With a book, music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, “Hadestown” puts a spellbinding and subtly spooky spin on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, whose love is ultimately doomed — but not before becoming a point of contention between Hades, god of the Greek netherworld, and wife Persephone.

Looking on as storyteller is the Greek god Hermes, who puts things in perspective at the show’s conclusion. The role earned André De Shields (who starred in St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s 2021 production of “King Lear”) a 2019 Tony for his featured performance. Another standout in the Broadway production, Amber Gray, was Tony-nominated for her showstopping turn as Persephone.

Neither De Shields nor Gray is on the road with the show, which is directed by Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”). But in recent phone interviews, performers on tour say that theatergoers should be thrilled with the “Hadestown” experience. And it’s certainly in the spirit of the Halloween season.

Nathan Lee Graham, who portrays Hermes, describes the character as “a messenger who goes between both worlds — the world on top, and the world below. The mythical world, and the world of reality.” The main cast of the touring production also includes as Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.

Graham, a St. Louis native, is a graduate of Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts with a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater. While acknowledging the brilliance of De Shields’ performance, Graham says that he brings his own interpretation to the imposing and charismatic Hermes.

“It’s a fantastic role in a fantastic musical,” he says. “And it makes you do your own thing with it.” Graham cites Mama Rose in the classic musical “Gypsy” as a role that poses a similar challenge.

“Everyone who plays Mama Rose is going to be different, even though the role itself is the same,” Graham says. “So I feel the same way about Hermes.”

“Hadestown” goes against the current trend of Broadway musicals based on popular films, some of which have not enjoyed success. Graham attributes the triumph of the boldly innovative show to the fact that it’s “just plain old exciting. The imagery, the staging — all of it’s just very exciting and intriguing to watch. And it’s about the human condition, and about what people go through when they fall in and out of love, and about trust, and power. Who doesn’t want to watch that?”

Jordan Bollwerk, who plays a netherworld worker in the show and understudies the role of Orpheus, says that among the virtues of “Hadestown” is “how seamless it all feels.”

“What’s unique about the show is that it deals with some modern, real-world issues, but it never really makes that the centerpiece,” says Bollwerk, who was born and raised in St. Louis. “It offers all these questions but doesn’t really have to provide answers. Life isn’t that simple.”

Dance captain and Hermes understudy Ian Coulter-Buford, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in Belleville, says that “Hadestown” also owes much of its success to its music.

“I don’t think we’ve ever really had this combination of genres, where it’s folk and New Orleans jazz-based,” he says. Not only that, Coulter-Buford says, but the show is “so different from what we’ve seen before, and I think people gravitate toward difference.”

“Hadestown” began as a song cycle and was released as a concept album in 2010. In the foreword to the book “Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown,” singer-songwriter Steve Earle writes that Mitchell “came to Broadway much as her Orpheus went to Hell: ‘around the back.’ Her odyssey began on the folk circuit, a world of coffeehouses and house concerts peopled with fiercely free spirits who aren’t waiting around to be discovered.”

After productions Off Broadway and in Edmonton, Canada, and London, the show made its Broadway debut in 2019 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. In a review, the New York Times observed that director Chavkin had “probably come as close as anyone could to selling a cerebral downtown story as state-of-the-art Broadway entertainment.”

A highlight of “Hadestown” — and one with the potential to catch audiences up short — is the song “Why We Build the Wall,” which actually has nothing to do with Donald Trump throwing his hat into the presidential ring, but includes these lyrics:

“How does the wall keep us free? / The wall keeps out the enemy / And we build the wall to keep us free / That’s why we build the wall / We build the wall to keep us free.” In “Working on a Song,” Mitchell notes that “Why We Build the Wall” was written in 2006.

“That’s just so insane, and how serendipitous,” Bollwerk says. “That you’re writing something for yourself — and then, somehow, the lyrics make even more sense than they did when you first wrote it.”