'Hamilton' postponed at the Fox Theatre
'Hamilton' postponed at the Fox Theatre

Hamilton

Members of the national touring company of "Hamilton" 

 Photo by Joan Marcus

"Hamilton," the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that was scheduled to run from May 5 through June 7 at the Fox Theatre, has been postponed due to the CD-19 pandemic.

The Fox hopes to arrange new 2020 dates for the touring production. Ticket holders should keep their tickets until new dates are announced. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music and lyrics for, and originally starred in, the phenomenal hit about early American statesman Alexander Hamilton. The show also won the 2016 Tony Award for best musical.

For more information: fabulousfox.com.

