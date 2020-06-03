You are the owner of this article.
"Hamilton" postponed
'Hamilton' fans at the Fox

A crowd gathers April 11, 2018, outside the Fox Theatre in St. Louis before a performance of "Hamilton." Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

"Hamilton," which was originally scheduled to run May 5 through June 7 at the Fox Theatre, has been indefinitely postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, Fox director of programming John O'Brien said that the theater had "hoped to find new dates" before the end of 2020 for the touring production, but "those options have closed."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is now being considered for the 2021-2022 Fox season.

Season ticket holders will be emailed information specific to their ticket options; single ticket buyers will be contacted about automatic refunds. Those who did not purchase tickets through the Fox or MetroTix will need to contact their ticket sources for refunds.

For more information: fabulousfox.com.





