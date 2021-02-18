 Skip to main content
Hannah Wilke exhibition to open at Pulitzer Arts Foundation
Hannah Wilke exhibition to open at Pulitzer Arts Foundation

Park-Like

"Park-Like," across from the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, is open from dawn to dusk.

 Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch

An exhibition of 100 artworks by Hannah Wilke, whose photos, sculptures, drawings and other pieces often shocked viewers in the 1960s-1990s, will open at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation on June 4. 

The museum describes Wilke as a "trailblazer whose efforts to develop an exceptional artistic practice were inextricably tied to her desire to advance the role of women in society. She stands as a pivotal figure in postwar American art for her role in shaping dialogues around art and feminism. Perhaps most significantly, she developed a uniquely feminist iconography that centers on the female body and pleasure, subject matter that had been long excluded from art history."

For a 1989 exhibition at UMSL, which included photos of Wilke's mother when she was dying of cancer, a critic for the Post-Dispatch wrote that Wilke was "not an artist for the fainthearted." It will be interesting to see how 21st-century observers perceive the work now.

Wilke herself also died of cancer (in 1993), and the Pulitzer exhibition includes nude self-portraits. She is particularly known for her vaginal imagery, sometimes made of unconventional materials such as chewing gum. 

The exhibition will run through Jan. 16. 

