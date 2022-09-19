He was convicted in a bomb plot. Now he’s earning praise on St. Louis stages.

Olajuwon Davis thought he had found his purpose in life — as an artist and activist. With promising success as an actor both onstage and on screen, he seemed to be on the road to realizing his dreams.

But in 2014, that road took a detour that put his dreams on hold.

Two men whom he thought were fellow members of the New Black Panther Party, a Black nationalist organization unaffiliated with the Black Panther Party of the 1960s through ‘80s, turned out to be FBI informants. Davis was not only arrested but depicted in news accounts as a terrorist who had planned to bomb the Gateway Arch.

Speaking with the Post-Dispatch recently, Davis, 30, addressed his experience of serving about six years in three prisons, and his reemergence on the St. Louis theater scene after his release in 2020. He spoke with a blend of hard-won wisdom and muted exasperation.

Today, he has reestablished his ties to theater. He is closely associated with the Black Rep, for which he first appeared in 2008 alongside other talented youngsters in “Sarafina!” This past season, he acted in the Black Rep’s productions of “Jitney” and “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea.”

Davis said that his interest in acting is related to his love of storytelling.

“And most importantly, the preservation of history,” he said. “I learn so much when I begin research into characters. Also, I enjoy the exploration of human potential.”

Davis’ recent work has not gone unnoticed. In “Jitney,” he played Youngblood, a cab driver and Vietnam veteran, seamlessly meshing with an ensemble exploring the poetry and pathos of the August Wilson drama.

In “Dontrell,” a co-production with the Nebraska Rep of Nathan Alan Davis’ play, he portrayed the father of a young man on a quest to connect with his ancestors — after taking on the play’s title role in Nebraska last November, about a year after his release from a halfway house. The performances earned Davis critical praise.

In a review of “Dontrell,” Talkin’ Broadway observed that Davis “is great as an embittered American father” and “as a magnificent ghostly progenitor in royal robes.” The review praised Davis for his persuasive handling of “wild acting polarities.”

Davis is “a dedicated, committed, passionate artist — and he thinks of himself as an artist,” said Ron Himes, founder and producing director of the Black Rep. “And I think that as long as we can help him to do that, we will. It’s time for us to develop the next generation of (Black Rep actors), and I think that he will be a vital part of that.”

Himes did not hesitate to welcome back Davis, whom he described as talented and supportive of other actors, to the Black Rep — even as shocking as the criminal charges were.

“That’s not something that I even believed he could do — it wasn’t in his heart to plan to maliciously injure somebody,” Himes said. “But it was shocking, and before I knew it, he had been convicted and sentenced.”

Bomb plot allegations

Davis was born in Havelock, North Carolina, but grew up in St. Louis.

He attended Big Picture Academy High School, and he said he was a “happy, creative child” growing up as the third of six children raised by Charlie Partee, a single mom.

“I had the love and support of educators, some family and many mentors who recognized my talents early and helped to nurture them,” he said.

Marsha Cann, artistic director of 40 Corners — a theatrical group for teens — recalled Davis as a standout participant.

“He could trip down the steps and make a song out of it,” she said. “He was very in tune with his own voice.”

St. Louis-based filmmaker Robert T. Herrera was so impressed with Davis’ talent that he wrote a co-starring role for the actor in his independent film “Palacios,” filmed in 2013. Davis played a troubled young man who establishes an unlikely bond with a widow.

“I had known him since he was 16,” Herrera said, “and I always thought he was very magnetic and very smart. And always looking for ways to express himself and be creative.”

After high school, Davis attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City, with plans to major in economics. He would be the first member of his family to attend college. But he didn’t finish his degree. By then, his focus had shifted from the arts and college to politics.

“I began to come into consciousness about political struggles around the world,” he said. “And I began to feel as though the arts didn’t take a priority in my life. ... They should have, because that’s my passion, but I was fulfilling a role that I thought I needed to fill, as far as being a leader in the African American community.”

He said his involvement with the New Black Panther Party, at the time of the Michael Brown shooting and subsequent unrest in Ferguson, attracted attention, including from the FBI.

The indictments against Davis and another man, Brandon O. Baldwin, on gun and weapons charges came in November 2014. That was just days before a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict a Ferguson police officer in the controversial killing of 18-year-old Brown, which sparked weeks of protests, violence and destruction across the region.

The indictments did not mention a plot to blow up the Arch. Then-U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan said the Arch was not mentioned in recorded conversations but may have been mentioned in others. Authorities later accused them of plotting bombings of other targets during the 2014 protests and rioting following Brown’s death.

By June 2015, Davis and Baldwin reached plea deals with federal prosecutors for seven-year prison terms, plus three years of supervised release.

The plea agreements said that after the men met in August 2014 in Ferguson, they talked about buying guns and bombs and fighting back against police. The plea deals said Baldwin had worked at a Cabela’s store, bought guns and faked federal forms stating the guns were for him.

According to the plea agreements, Baldwin said he and Davis wanted at least 10 bombs and had identified targets that included a police headquarters, armored police vehicles used during the Ferguson protests, then-St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert P. McCulloch and then-Ferguson police Chief Thomas Jackson.

The men thought they were picking up three pipe bombs in a Hazelwood industrial park when federal agents arrested them, authorities said. But the devices were fakes provided by an undercover agent.

At Davis’ Sept. 3, 2015, sentencing in federal court, he apologized and said his actions were “reckless, irresponsible and just stupid.” He asked the judge for a chance “to redeem myself.”

His lawyer at the time, John Lynch, called Davis’ acts an “aberration ... in an otherwise law-abiding life.” He also objected to language in a pre-sentence report that, he said, held Davis responsible for “inflammatory” language made by Baldwin about the targets of the bombs.

Callahan issued a statement after the sentencing that said: “The disruption of this plot, coming as it did on the eve of the expected Grand Jury announcement, undoubtedly saved lives. Luckily for all of us, we’ll never know just how many.”

Davis served from Oct. 5, 2015, through June 12, 2017, at the medium-security federal prison in Greenville, Illinois, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons. After a couple of weeks at a federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, Davis served from June 21, 2017, through Feb. 12, 2020, at a minimum-security federal prison in Milan, Michigan, the spokesperson said. Davis finished his sentence at a St. Louis halfway house from Feb. 6 until his release Nov. 6, 2020.

Davis says the charges and headlines conflated his role in the events. He also says he was lured by FBI informants, who befriended him and provided money over the course of several months.

“Honestly, my belief was that it couldn’t happen to me,” he said.

“I had no criminal activities or intentions previous to meeting” the informants, he added.

In a statement, Rebecca Wu, spokeswoman for the FBI in St. Louis, said Davis’ guilty plea “is proof that there was no entrapment. He pleaded guilty under oath and was sentenced.”

Reconnecting with the arts

Davis credits the “handful of elders who remained in my corner” with helping him survive prison, particularly his mother.

“Most people don’t have support in prison,” he said. “So that often can lead to them losing themselves and losing touch with reality on the outside.”

Davis and his partner, Ra’Nesha Lenoir, have four children: Maurice, 15; Naja, 14; Nala, 7; and Rhei’na, 1.

He says he is no longer affiliated with any political organizations — he is strictly focusing on the future.

He appears as playwright and theatrical producer William Henry Brown in Carlyle Brown’s “The African Company Presents Richard III,” which opened the Black Rep’s 46th season this month. And he’s prepared for other opportunities.

Davis said the support from Himes and others in the local arts community has encouraged him to pursue his goals as an artist.

“I have a phenomenal relationship with the Black Rep,” he said. “Ron has demonstrated that he wants to see me win and succeed, and given me opportunities to redeem myself and reclaim my position in society as someone who wants to contribute to it positively.”

J. Samuel Davis (no relation), who co-starred with Davis in “Jitney,” said that he was impressed with his commitment to the production.

“He was great,” the actor said. “And he was the perfect choice for Youngblood. Always in character and very excited about being there. Even when he wasn’t onstage.”

Olajuwon Davis’ work onstage — his connection to the theater — will remain a driving force in his life.

“Since I’ve been out, I’ve had numerous jobs and gained many skills,” Davis said. “I’ve had to maintain employment, because it’s a condition of my probation. So I’ve worked in fast food, I’ve worked in factories, I’ve done whatever I could.

“But recently, I’ve stepped fully into the creative arts as a means to support myself,” he said. “Things have been rolling for me. And I’m grateful.”