Helping hands: Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We're compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressing the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to ae@post-dispatch.com.

Gateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area. For more information: stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund/.

Good for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible, and the goal is to raise $25,000. Money will go toward support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. More information: goodforthegrove.org.

St. Louis Artist Relief Fund • Jessica Pautler, Jeremy Goldmeier and Kyle Kratky have established a GoFundMe campaign for the financial support of artists whose livelihoods have been threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. For information on how to donate or apply for funding: gofundme.com/f/st-louis-covid19-artist-relief-fund.

