America’s Birthday Parade returns to downtown St. Louis July 3

America’s Birthday Parade will return to downtown St. Louis on July 3 after taking an in-person year off because of the pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

The parade, in its 138th year, steps off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza marching west to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV and will feature elements from the Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, which were all canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Organizers of America's Birthday Parade, formerly known as the VP Parade, presented a virtual event online last year.

The theme is “America the Beautiful.” The parade will include nearly two dozen floats, 14 marching bands from around here and around the country, more than 250 dancers, antique fire engines, giant helium balloons, and musical performances by Audri Bartholomew of “The Voice,” SJ McDonald of “American Idol” and the Red and Black Brass Band.

Fair St. Louis chairman David Estes said Tuesday that an announcement is imminent regarding the event, which typically runs for three days at Gateway Arch National Park.