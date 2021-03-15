Animatronic dinosaurs will debut April 17 at St. Louis Zoo

The Emerson "Dinoroarus" exhibition will open April 17 in the space that had been home to the St. Louis Zoo children’s zoo, officials announced Monday. It will be on view through Oct. 31.

More than 16 dinosaur figures arrived at the zoo Monday morning in three large trucks.

The exhibition features 16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs, including a life-sized triceratops, a 12-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex and an 18-foot-tall brachiosaurus. Visitors can also see a nest of duck-billed parasaurolophus babies and watched a staged fossil dig site.

There will also be live animals to meet: North American river otters, Tasmanian devils, fish and other underwater creatures like sea stars and anemones. Visitors will learn what these animals have in common with those who lived at the times of the dinosaurs.

“Learning about dinosaurs is kind of like ‘CSI,’ using really old evidence,” Michael Macek, director of the zoo, said in a statement. “Paleontologists ask questions about why certain dinosaurs moved to different places and why their food supplies or habitats were threatened. And those are exactly the kind of questions zoo conservationists ask today in trying to save animals from extinction.”