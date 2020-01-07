Blues hockey legend Bernie Federko crowned Rex of Soulard Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras season kicked off Monday night, and the St. Louis Blues will reign supreme.

Or, at least one of them will. Blues hockey legend and NHL Hall of Fame inductee Bernie Federko was crowned the King (or Rex, in Mardi Gras language) of Soulard Mardi Gras on Monday evening, also known as Twelfth Night.

Twelfth Night is the official start of the 41st Mardi Gras season in St. Louis. Federko accepted his cape and crown and took his oath of office. The cape was presented by the 2019 Regina, Missy Kelley, president and CEO of Downtown Inc.

Organizers also announced the theme for the 2020 Grand Parade: The Blues — Music, Hockey, Skies, Seas and More!

The Grand Parade is Saturday, Feb. 22. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25.

Details about all Soulard Mardi Gras events are at stlmardigras.org.