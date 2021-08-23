Busch family to assume operations of Grant’s Farm at end of lease with Anheuser-Busch

Five members of the Busch family will assume operations of the south St. Louis County attraction Grant’s Farm after a lease agreement with Anheuser-Busch ends Nov. 1, the family announced Monday.

Anheuser-Busch, which has operated the tourist side of the Affton-area site for nearly 70 years, will stay on as its main sponsor. So yes, visitors will still get to admire the brewery’s iconic Clydesdales and enjoy free beer samples at the end of a tour.

Now, the brewery leases and operates Grant’s Farm under an agreement of the ownership group of Andrew Busch, Peter Busch, Robert Hermann Jr., Trudy Busch Valentine and Beatrice Busch von Gontard.

Hermann noted Monday during a news conference held in front of the lake at Grant’s Farm that these family members bought the property from other family members in 2018.

“Our unified goal was then and is now threefold. One, to keep this small piece of history intact and sustainable for future generations. Two, to keep it open to the public as a civic duty to our great city of St. Louis. And three, to hopefully not lose too much money doing it.”

The family dispute over the farm had gone to court in 2015 after the St. Louis Zoo Association announced it wanted to buy the farm, but family member Billy Busch opposed it.