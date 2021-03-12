City Museum will reopen rooftop Monday, return to daily operating hours

Things feel closer to normal at City Museum downtown, as the attraction returns to extended hours of seven days a week and opens its rooftop on Monday, officials announced Friday.

A Bubble Dance Party — with music, a prize wheel and, because it’s City Museum, an astronaut — will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20 on the rooftop.

COVID-19 protocols will allow up to 120 guests on the rooftop in timed sessions. The rooftop is home to slides, a cafe, a dangling school bus, a Big Eli observation wheel and a giant praying mantis, among other creatures.

Circus Harmony performers also return and will roam the museum on Saturdays and Sundays to entertain guests. Art City will set up an indoor, open-air project station for arts and crafts. This is the first time the performers and Art City have returned physically to the museum since last year’s shutdown. It has been operating with reduced hours because of the pandemic and the slower winter season.

City Museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On March 20, March 27 and April 3, the museum and rooftop will stay open until 9 p.m., marking the first evening rooftop sessions in more than a year.

General admission tickets are $16, and rooftop tickets can be added for $8. For more information, visit citymuseum.org.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included the wrong date for the Bubble Dance Party.

