Coronavirus claims another tradition: Edwardsville Halloween parade

Edwardsville High School 'Marching Zombies' rehearse before the start of the Edwardsville Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Illinois. Photo by Johanna Huckeba,
jhuckeba@post-dispatch.com.
Johanna Huckeba
The Halloween parade in Edwardsville, a tradition for nearly 100 years, has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday.
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce parade attracts up to 20,000 people, including bands, people on floats and spectators. Large gatherings for special events are not allowed in Illinois due to the pandemic.
Children in the area typically trick-or-treat on Oct. 30 and attend the parade on Halloween, Oct. 31.
“The decision is being announced early out of respect to the 100 plus community organizations and businesses that put significant money and work hours into the design and construction of their floats,” Desiree Bennyhoff, president and CEO of the chamber of commerce, said in a statement.
Organizers are hopeful the parade will go on in 2021.
Organizers of the annual Halloween parade in Alton, which started in 1916, announced in August that this year’s parade will also be canceled. Scenes from the 2018 parade
