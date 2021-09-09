 Skip to main content
Enjoy food, outdoor fun at our Par Tee tasting event
Enjoy food, outdoor fun at our Par Tee tasting event

Family Golf ups their game

Dale Greg watches his shot Jan. 12, 2021, from the second-floor deck of the driving range at Family Golf and Learning Center.

 Photo Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

Join Go! Magazine and our sister publication Feast for an afternoon of food and fun Sept. 19 at Family Golf and Learning Center. 

Our outdoor Par Tee event will feature food and beverage samples from local vendors, music by Alex Rich and TKO DJs, outdoor games and golf on the par-3 nine-hole course. Guests can compete in a putting contest for a chance to win prizes from Wildwood Pub & Grill.

Par Tee runs from 1 to 4 p.m.  

Vendors include Absolut, Kendrick's Meats, Kirkwood Pop Co., Wok & Roll, Hot Box Cookies, Naked Spirits, Anheuser-Busch, Schlafly, the Pasta House Co., Zing Zang and more.

Family Golf and Learning Center is located at 3717 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard. Tickets are $20 at stltoday.com/ourevents.

