Festival of Nations to celebrate 'grand finale' event Aug. 28 at 9 Mile Garden

The Festival of Nations will look a little different this year, with a “grand finale” event of gift and craft booths, food trucks and entertainment taking place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at 9 Mile Garden.

The hosting International Institute pivoted to online offerings last year and this year to celebrate the Festival of Nations. This summer included a weekly speaker series, pop-up dinners on the institute’s parking lot at 3401 Arsenal Street, and monthly summer concert series. The next concert is Aug. 27 at Das Bevo.

Each August for nearly 20 years, the Festival of Nations has drawn about 125,000 visitors to Tower Grove Park. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and park officials learned Monday from a Post-Dispatch reporter that it will not take place there this year.

“We look forward to welcoming them back next year,” said park spokesman David Lauber, adding that the park had a provision to host the festival regardless of construction happening now in the eastern end of the park.