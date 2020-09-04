 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get out for Labor Day: Hundreds of socially-distant things to do around St. Louis this weekend
0 comments

Get out for Labor Day: Hundreds of socially-distant things to do around St. Louis this weekend

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Many of our favorite Labor Day traditions have a slightly different flavor this year. Some traditions - the Greekfest and the Japanese Festival, for example - will have some virtual elements. And some new traditions - like the Kentucky Derby - will be introduced.

But you don't have to spend the weekend on the couch. Here are hundreds of events or destinations for you this weekend. 

Cant' find anything you like below? Check out our full calendar of events.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports