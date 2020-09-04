Get out for Labor Day: Hundreds of socially-distant things to do around St. Louis this weekend

Many of our favorite Labor Day traditions have a slightly different flavor this year. Some traditions - the Greekfest and the Japanese Festival, for example - will have some virtual elements. And some new traditions - like the Kentucky Derby - will be introduced.
But you don't have to spend the weekend on the couch. Here are hundreds of events or destinations for you this weekend.
Cant' find anything you like below? Check out our full calendar of events.
The events look a bit different this year, but we found plenty of ways to spend the long holiday weekend.
We've collected a dozen around the region that can give you an option to cool off as a sizzling St. Louis weekend sets in.
St. Louis offers no shortage of patios to enjoy outdoor dining — at least until the heat, humidity and mosquitoes become too much to handle. H…
From Aberdeen to Yorktown and every golf course in between, our maps have the course information you need.
We found the cool, quirky things offered by parks in the St. Louis area: remote-control tracks and ruins, centuries-old quarries and cabins, f…
