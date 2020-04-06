Helping hands: Benefit for small businesses

Beer for a good cause • Schlafly has come up with a brew to benefit the hospitality industry. Side Work, described as a "hazy IPA," is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Proceeds from sales of the beer will be donated to the Gateway Resilience Fund. Side Work will be available for purchase in early April at Schlafly brewpubs. For beer orders, call 314-241-2337.

Support local breweries • During this pandemic, two local breweries would appreciate your support. Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fund

Auction goes online • St. Louis Crisis Nursery has canceled the Razzle Dazzle Ball, which was to be held April 4. But a fundraising auction that was planned for the event is being conducted online. Proceeds benefit children and families who come to the nursery for help. The auction is open through 10 a.m. April 6. To participate: e.givesmart.com/events/gV3/

Help for SIUE students • The campaign is accepting donations on behalf of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information: siuegive.com