Helping hands: Coalition helps provide face shields

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We're compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressing the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to ae@post-dispatch.com.

Providing face shields • Face Shield Initiative StL, a coalition of volunteer community leaders, is helping to provide face shields for first responder teams, doctors, nurses and medical staff. The group has donated more than 3,100 face shields to more than 60 local organizations, and raised more than $20,000. Participants in the coalition include MADE Makerspace, Inventor Forge, Arch Reactor, and more than 100 individuals with 3D printers. Information is at flattenthecurvestl.com.

Meals for workers and families • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce St. Louis Foundation is collaborating with BJC Healthcare Family and Affinia Healthcare to connect restaurants, healthcare workers and patients' families. "Carryout for La Comunidad" purchases meals from HCC member restaurants which are in turn distributed to workers and families. For information about making a tax-deductible donation, go online to hccstl.com.