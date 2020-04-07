Helping hands: Community college donates protective equipment

Auction goes online • St. Louis Crisis Nursery has canceled the Razzle Dazzle Ball, which was to be held April 4. But a fundraising auction that was planned for the event is being conducted online. Proceeds benefit children and families who come to the nursery for help. The auction is open through 10 a.m. April 6. e.givesmart.com/events/gV3/

Help for SIUE students • The campaign is accepting donations on behalf of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. siuegive.com

4 Hands for Hands • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. gofundme.com/f/st-louis-city-wide-hospitality-industry-fund

Gateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area. stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund