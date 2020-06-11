Helping hands: Fair Saint Louis gives back

Thank you, medical heroes • Soccer Master is using proceeds from the sale of T-shirts to supply meals from locally owned restaurants to St. Louis health care workers. The #ThankYouSTLMedicalHeroes shirts are $20-$22 at soccermaster.com. Soccer Master is a St. Louis-based soccer specialty shop

Free eyeglasses • Eye Thrive, a nonprofit organization that provides free replacement glasses to children, has expanded its service. Glasses are now available to children with current prescriptions from both Eye Thrive and outside providers. Children must be between 4 and 18 years old and live in the St. Louis area. More information: eyethrive.org.

St. Louis Strong • FastSigns of Bridgeton is helping to raise funds for a local food bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yard signs and vinyl banners with the message "St. Louis Strong" are available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. For information, contact John Marecek at John.Marecek@FASTSIGNS.COM.