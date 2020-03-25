Helping hands: Fundraising campaigns will benefit food and beverage workers, health professionals

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We're compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressing the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to ae@post-dispatch.com.
Good for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible, and the goal is to raise $25,000. Money will go toward support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. More information: goodforthegrove.org.
St. Louis Artist Relief Fund • Jessica Pautler, Jeremy Goldmeier and Kyle Kratky have established a GoFundMe campaign for the financial support of artists whose livelihoods have been threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. More information: gofundme.com/f/st-louis-covid19-artist-relief-fund.
St. Louis Arts and Music Fund • Ben Majchrzak of Native Sound Recording has established the St. Louis Arts and Music Fund, a GoFundMe campaign benefiting musicians and artists in need. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-arts-and-music-aid-fund.
Support local breweries • During this pandemic, two local breweries would appreciate your support. Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fund.
Topograph • Topograph has launched a campaign to raise money for employees of the food and beverage industry, in 10 cities including St. Louis. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will go into city-specific relief funds. There will also be a kickoff event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 25 on Facebook Live. Find more information at topograph.live.
UCPH Emergency Relief Fund • UCP Heartland is accepting donations to fight the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with developmental disabilities and health professionals through its UCPH Emergency Relief Fund. Donations of $50 are suggested. Learn more at cgiving.org/donate/UCPrelief.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.