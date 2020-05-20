Helping hands: Groups accepting donations of protective equipment

Fund for creative workers • "A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund," an initiative of the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, will award a total of $100,000 to artists, architects and designers in the St. Louis area who are facing financial hardship caused by the pandemic. The 50 $2,000 grants will be drawn from an endowment established at Washington University in 2004 by Emily Rauh Pulitzer. Apply by May 29 at samfoxschool.wustl.edu/asapfund.

Thank you, medical heroes • Soccer Master is using proceeds from the sale of T-shirts to supply meals from locally owned restaurants to St. Louis health care workers. The #ThankYouSTLMedicalHeroes shirts are $20-$22 at soccermaster.com. Soccer Master is a St. Louis-based soccer specialty shop

Free eyeglasses • Eye Thrive, a nonprofit organization that provides free replacement glasses to children, has expanded its service. Glasses are now available to children with current prescriptions from both Eye Thrive and outside providers. Children must be between 4 and 18 years old and live in the St. Louis area. More information: eyethrive.org.