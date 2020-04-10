Helping hands: Initiative helps restaurants and healthcare workers

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We're compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressin g the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to ae@post-dispatch.com.

Meals for workers and families • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce St. Louis Foundation is collaborating with BJC Healthcare Family and Affinia Healthcare to connect restaurants, healthcare workers and patients' families. "Carryout for La Comunidad" purchases meals from HCC member restaurants which are in turn distributed to workers and families. For information about making a tax-deductible donation, go online to hccstl.com.

Help for hospitals • Parkway West High School students Adi Patro and Justin Xu have organized a fundraising campaign to acquire respirators and surgical masks for distribution to two area hospitals. The equipment will be obtained from a manufacturer in China and donated to St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield and St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. Contributions may be made at gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-st-luke039s-hospital.