Helping hands: Island adventurer seeks pledges

Social distancing, island style • Big Muddy Adventures is asking for pledges of $1, $5 or $10 for each day that its founder, Michael F. Clark, remains on "Quarantine Island" somewhere on the Mississippi River. Proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund. For information about how to make a pledge, go online to • Big Muddy Adventures is asking for pledges of $1, $5 or $10 for each day that its founder, Michael F. Clark, remains on "Quarantine Island" somewhere on the Mississippi River. Proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund. For information about how to make a pledge, go online to 2muddy.com

Hunger relief • Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, is in need of funding and food donations. Contributions ma be made at the organization's website, • Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, is in need of funding and food donations. Contributions ma be made at the organization's website, operationfoodsearch.org

Beer for a good cause • Schlafly has come up with a brew to benefit the hospitality industry. Side Work, described as a "hazy IPA," is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Proceeds from sales of the beer will be donated to the Gateway Resilience Fund. Side Work will be available for purchase in early April at Schlafly brewpubs. For beer orders, call 314-241-2337.

Support local breweries • During this pandemic, two local breweries would appreciate your support. Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fund.

Auction goes online • St. Louis Crisis Nursery has canceled the Razzle Dazzle Ball, which was to be held April 4. But a fundraising auction that was planned for the event is being conducted online. Proceeds benefit children and families who come to the nursery for help. The auction is open through 10 a.m. April 6. To participate: e.givesmart.com/events/gV3/.

Help for SIUE students • The campaign is accepting donations on behalf of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information: siuegive.com.

4 Hands for Hands • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. Find more information at • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-city-wide-hospitality-industry-fund

Gateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area. More information: stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.

Good for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible, and the goal is to raise $25,000. Money will go toward support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. More information: goodforthegrove.org.