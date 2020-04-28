Helping hands: Nonprofit provides free eyeglasses to children

Providing face shields • Face Shield Initiative StL, a coalition of volunteer community leaders, is helping to provide face shields for first responder teams, doctors, nurses and medical staff. The group has donated more than 3,100 face shields to more than 60 local organizations and has raised more than $20,000. Participants in the coalition include MADE Makerspace, Inventor Forge, Arch Reactor and more than 100 individuals with 3D printers. Find more info at flattenthecurvestl.com.

Meals for workers and families • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce St. Louis Foundation is collaborating with BJC Healthcare Family and Affinia Healthcare to connect restaurants, health care workers and patients' families. Carryout for La Comunidad purchases meals from HCC member restaurants, which are in turn distributed to workers and families. For information about making a tax-deductible donation, go to hccstl.com.

Help for hospitals • Parkway West High School students Adi Patro and Justin Xu have organized a fundraising campaign to acquire respirators and surgical masks for distribution to two area hospitals. The equipment will be obtained from a manufacturer in China and donated to St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield and St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. Contributions may be made at gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-st-luke039s-hospital.