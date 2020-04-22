Helping hands: Pay what you can at City Foundry's Restaurant Rally

As the coronavirus impacts life across the nation and around the world, we're compiling a guide to fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities to address the situation in St. Louis. Send tips and updates to ae@post-dispatch.com.

Restaurant Rally • City Foundry STL is hosting Restaurant Rally, a donation-based food drive-thru in partnership with local restaurants. The "pay what you can" event starts at 9 a.m. Sunday and will continue until offerings from a variety of restaurants are sold out. Proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund and the Little Bit Foundation. City Foundry STL, which has committed to matching donations up to $25,000 with support from 1Stone Foundation, Lewis and Clark Ventures and Advantage Capital, is under construction at 3700 Forest Park Avenue. Donations may also be made at givebutter.com/CFSTL.

St. Louis Strong • FastSigns of Bridgeton is helping to raise funds for a local food bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yard signs and vinyl banners with the message "St. Louis Strong" are available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. For information, contact John Marecek at John.Marecek@FASTSIGNS.COM.