Helping hands: Serving meals, helping artists, thanking medical heroes

Help for hospitals • Parkway West High School students Adi Patro and Justin Xu have organized a fundraising campaign to acquire respirators and surgical masks for distribution to two area hospitals. The equipment will be obtained from a manufacturer in China and donated to St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield and St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. Contributions may be made at gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-st-luke039s-hospital.

Equipment donated • Health sciences programs at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey have donated personal protective equipment to two Illinois hospitals. Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Anthony's in Alton have received more than 100 boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizers. In a statement, L&C's interim president Lori Artis said that the institution intends to "explore every opportunity we have to continue to serve our community during this time of crisis." Along with L&C campus safety, the nursing, nurse assistant, biology, EMT/paramedicine, medical assisting, automotive, dental assisting and dental hygiene programs contributed to the effort. More information: lc.edu/coronavirus.