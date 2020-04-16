Helping hands: Signs and banners raise funds for food bank

As the coronavirus impacts life across the nation and around the world, we're compiling a guide to fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities to address the situation in St. Louis. Send tips and updates to ae@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis Strong • FastSigns of Bridgeton is helping to raise funds for a local food bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yard signs and vinyl banners with the message "St. Louis Strong" are available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. For information, contact John Marecek at John.Marecek@FASTSIGNS.COM.
Feeding medical workers • John Perkins, chef-owner of Juniper in the Central West End, has launched Meals for Meds, which provides meals to health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants can sign up to prepare meals, hospitals can request meal delivery and members of the public can donate toward future meals at mealsformeds.info.
Restaurant gift cards for nurses • The members of the St. Louis delegation to the Missouri General Assembly have launched Feed St. Louis’ Front Line. The $280,000 campaign aims to purchase a $50 restaurant gift card for each of the approximately 5,600 nurses in the St. Louis region. Donate at gofundme.com/f/feed-st-louis039-front-line.
Providing face shields • Face Shield Initiative StL, a coalition of volunteer community leaders, is helping to provide face shields for first responder teams, doctors, nurses and medical staff. The group has donated more than 3,100 face shields to more than 60 local organizations and has raised more than $20,000. Participants in the coalition include MADE Makerspace, Inventor Forge, Arch Reactor and more than 100 individuals with 3D printers. Find more info at flattenthecurvestl.com.
Meals for workers and families • Hispanic Chamber of Commerce St. Louis Foundation is collaborating with BJC Healthcare Family and Affinia Healthcare to connect restaurants, health care workers and patients' families. Carryout for La Comunidad purchases meals from HCC member restaurants, which are in turn distributed to workers and families. For information about making a tax-deductible donation, go to hccstl.com.
Help for hospitals • Parkway West High School students Adi Patro and Justin Xu have organized a fundraising campaign to acquire respirators and surgical masks for distribution to two area hospitals. The equipment will be obtained from a manufacturer in China and donated to St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield and St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. Contributions may be made at gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-st-luke039s-hospital.
Equipment donated • Health sciences programs at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey have donated personal protective equipment to two Illinois hospitals. Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF St. Anthony's in Alton have received more than 100 boxes of masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizers. In a statement, L&C's interim president Lori Artis said that the institution intends to "explore every opportunity we have to continue to serve our community during this time of crisis." Along with L&C campus safety, the nursing, nurse assistant, biology, EMT/paramedicine, medical assisting, automotive, dental assisting and dental hygiene programs contributed to the effort. More information: lc.edu/coronavirus.
Face masks for the homeless • Nano-Lending, a nonprofit organization, is offering resources to get face masks to the homeless. Sewing machines and fabric are provided to shelters and other organizations addressing homelessness, along with hand soap and non-touch thermometers. Nano-Lending may be contacted at nanolending@gmail.com. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/covid19-relief-for-the-unhoused.
Gratitude Blend • Kaldi's Coffee has launched a product to benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund. Proceeds from sales of 1-pound bags of Gratitude Blend will be donated to the fund, which provides financial relief to employees and owners of independent St. Louis area bars, restaurants and shops. The coffee is available for purchase at kaldiscoffee.com/products/gratitude-blend.
Pre-packaged food • The Salvation Army is offering help to communities in Missouri and southern Illinois impacted by COVID-19. Pre-packaged food that minimizes person-to-person contact is distributed at area locations. Visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland.
Bring the baby • Emergency diapers are available to families through a partnership between St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. Diapers for children age 3 and under are distributed in packages of 25 between 10 a.m. and noon each Friday in the parking lots at four library branches: Florissant Valley, Lewis & Clark, Natural Bridge and Weber Road. A child must be present. Donations of diapers are also accepted. Period supply kits are also available from the St. Louis Alliance of Period Supplies. Visit slcl.org/drive-thru-diapers.
Supplies needed • BJC HealthCare is accepting donations of high-priority items including surgical masks, respirators, thermometers, disposable isolation gowns, goggles, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. A list of locations accepting donations is at bjc.org/Coronavirus/Information-Resources.
Delivering help • Lunches for Clinicians is an initiative to help both health care workers and local restaurants through purchasing and delivering meals. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/lunches-for-cliniciansst-louis.
Relief for artists • The Regional Arts Commission, in collaboration with the St. Louis Community Foundation, has established the RAC Artist Relief Fund. The fund is being launched with a $100,00 donation to "help artists whose creative practices and incomes have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic." Visit racstl.org/covid19.
Giving a hand • Bee Naturals, a Clarksville-based company that makes skin- and body-care products, is delivering free gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders. Recipients have included St. Louis and Berkley police, health care workers at area hospitals and St. Louis University international students. Visit beenaturals.com/contactus.
Social distancing, island style • Big Muddy Adventures is asking for pledgesfor each day that its founder, Michael F. Clark, remains on "Quarantine Island" somewhere on the Mississippi River. Proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund. Visit 2muddy.com.
Hunger relief • Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, is in need of funding and food donations. Contribute at operationfoodsearch.org.
Beer for a good cause • Schlafly has come up with a brew to benefit the hospitality industry. Side Work, a "hazy IPA," is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans at Schlafly brewpubs. Proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund. To order, call 314-241-2337.
Support local breweries • Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fund.
Help for SIUE students • The campaign is accepting donations on behalf of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students facing financial challenges during the pandemic. Visit siuegive.com.
4 Hands for Hands • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. Visit gofundme.com/f/st-louis-city-wide-hospitality-industry-fund.
Gateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops. Visit stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.
Good for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible and will support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. Visit goodforthegrove.org.
PPE for STL • A Facebook group has been organized to distribute personal protection equipment and medical supplies to health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. Visit facebook.com/groups/PPEforSTL.
St. Louis Artist Relief Fund • Jessica Pautler, Jeremy Goldmeier and Kyle Kratky have established a campaign to benefit artists whose livelihoods have been threatened by the coronavirus. Visit gofundme.com/f/st-louis-covid19-artist-relief-fund.
St. Louis Arts and Music Fund • Ben Majchrzak of Native Sound Recording has established the St. Louis Arts and Music Fund, a campaign benefiting musicians and artists in need. Visit gofundme.com/f/st-louis-arts-and-music-aid-fund.
Topograph • Topograph has launched a campaign to raise money for employees of the food and beverage industry, in 10 cities including St. Louis. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will go into city-specific relief funds. Visit topograph.live.
UCPH Emergency Relief Fund • UCP Heartland is accepting donations to fight the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with developmental disabilities and health professionals through its UCPH Emergency Relief Fund. Donations of $50 are suggested. Visit cgiving.org/donate/UCPrelief.
