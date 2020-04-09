Helping hands: Students seek donations for medical equipment

Small business benefit • A virtual telethon will benefit small businesses in the St. Louis area. Organized by NexCore St. Louis, StreamathonSTL has a fundraising goal of $100,000. One hundred local businesses are to be awarded $1,000 each. The 32-hour telethon starts at 4 p.m. April 10. It will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram and at streamathonforstl.com. Entertainment will include musicians, comedians, cooking demonstrations and fitness tips. For information about donating or applying for funds or participating in the event, go to streamathonforstl.com.

Face masks for the homeless • Nano-Lending, a nonprofit organization, is offering resources to get face masks to the homeless. Sewing machines and fabric are provided to shelters and other organizations addressing homelessness, along with hand soap and non-touch thermometers. Nano-Lending may be contacted at nanolending@gmail.com. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/covid19-relief-for-the-unhoused.

Gratitude Blend • Kaldi's Coffee has launched a new product to benefit the Gateway Resilience Fund. Proceeds from sales of 1-pound bags of Gratitude Blend will be donated to the fund, which provides financial relief to employees and owners of independent St. Louis area bars, restaurants and shops. The coffee is available for purchase at kaldiscoffee.com/products/gratitude-blend.