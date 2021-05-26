July 4 fireworks will return to riverfront, but Fair St. Louis is on hold until 2022

Fireworks will return to the St. Louis riverfront this July Fourth, but without the usual three days of Fair St. Louis activities, organizers announced Wednesday.
The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will kick off around 9:40 p.m. July 4. Organizers said it will be the largest fireworks show the fair has ever produced.
The fireworks will be launched from three barges on the Mississippi River for a display that will run 25-30 minutes. The show typically runs from one barge and lasts about 15 minutes, said the fair’s general chairman, David Estes.
“What’s the Fourth of July without a great fireworks show?” he said. “We’ll have the best fireworks show we’ve ever had.”
The rain date for the fireworks is July 3.
On Tuesday, organizers announced that the America’s Birthday Parade, which is run separately from the fair, will proceed at 10 a.m. July 3. Formerly known as the VP Parade, the march steps off at Kiener Plaza and travels west on Market Street toward Union Station.
The usual vendors, activities and concerts of Fair St. Louis will return in 2022 to Gateway Arch National Park.
Staffers and volunteers work year-round to book entertainment and coordinate and confirm vendors and activities, and this year, they kept an especially close eye on the pandemic statistics for as long as they could, Estes said.
“We just kept holding on and holding on and thinking, OK, you know, maybe, maybe ... and at some point we were going to have to make a significant investment and we just couldn’t get the commitments we needed," he said. "We had to pivot."
Organizers announced earlier this year that they planned to host the fair July 2-4. In 2020, the celebration was virtual.
The fireworks this year are sponsored by Edward Jones and are part of the 40th Fair St. Louis, presented by Enterprise.
A livestream of the display will be available at kmov.com. A score with patriotic music and current hits will be broadcast on local radio stations KSD (93.7 FM), KLOU (103.3 FM) and KSLZ (107.7 FM).
The fair will make more announcements next week about a “safe and exciting new initiative in celebration of St. Louis’ tradition of sports, science and innovation,” according to a statement.
For more information, visit fairsaintlouis.org.