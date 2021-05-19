Moonlight Ramble nighttime bike ride to return to St. Louis streets Aug. 21

The Moonlight Ramble bike ride will return to the streets of St. Louis on Aug. 21, organizers announced Tuesday.

The ride was forced to go virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, with riders pedaling on their own. This is the 57th year for the ride, which is the longest running nighttime bike ride in the United States.

The ride offers a shorter 7- to 9-mile route and a longer 17- to 19-mile route. Routes are typically announced just before the ride.

The ride also includes food trucks, a vendor and booth area, an event shirt, and an after-party with snacks, drinks and live music.

“The pandemic has introduced cycling to thousands of new riders in the St. Louis area and we can’t wait to share with them one of the most iconic rides in the Midwest,” said Matt Helbig, CEO of Big River Race Management, in a statement. “Safely riding the moonlit streets of St. Louis is a treat for riders new and experienced, young and old. The Moonlight Ramble is a bucket-list summer event for every St. Louisan.”

The location of the event and starting and ending point has yet to be announced, but the festival is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the ramble starting at 10 p.m. For more information or to register, visit moonlightramble.com.

