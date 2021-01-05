No Mardi Gras party in the streets this year: Most Soulard events move online

Mack Bradley, president of the Mardi Gras Foundation and spokesman for Mardi Gras Inc., which organizes the events, emphasized that, with a few exceptions, there will be nothing for people to attend in person this year. The decision to move the celebration online was made with guidance from St. Louis government officials, the St. Louis Police Department and other agencies, he said.

Instead of the usual kid-friendly Family Winter Carnival, this year’s Mardi Gras will feature a Shoebox Float Parade on Jan. 23 (time to be determined). Children can make floats out of shoeboxes or similarly sized items, based on a given theme. Bradley said that an expert in each theme might provide an interesting fact about the theme as each float is shown online.

The annual Cajun Cook-Off is now the Cajun Cook-Off@Home, also online Jan. 23 (time to be determined). Area chefs will prepare New Orleans dishes and cocktails.

A Cajun Cook-Off@Home kit will be available for purchase. It will include ingredients for the dish that will be demonstrated, a hurricane cocktail kit and a raffle ticket to win dinner for 10 at a local Cajun restaurant.