No Mardi Gras party in the streets this year: Most Soulard events move online

Even without the crowds, Mardi Gras can still be fun.
Soulard Mardi Gras, widely hailed as one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the United States, is moving off the streets and onto the internet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The revelry and occasional debauchery lasts from the Feast of the Epiphany (Jan. 6) to Fat Tuesday (Feb. 16), the day before the beginning of Lent.
This year's festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at facebook.com/stlmardigras and stlmardigras.org. On the traditional Twelfth Night celebration in St. Louis — the Feast of the Epiphany is on the 12th night of Christmas — the festival’s board of directors will meet virtually to decide whether to hold the annual celebration. (Spoiler: They will decide to.) Dignitaries and krewes will petition the board with performances, skits and outright bribes.
Also on the schedule will be live music, a demonstration on making a king cake, cocktail demonstrations, toasts from Soulard bars, and the christening and raising of the Mardi Gras flag.
Mack Bradley, president of the Mardi Gras Foundation and spokesman for Mardi Gras Inc., which organizes the events, emphasized that, with a few exceptions, there will be nothing for people to attend in person this year. The decision to move the celebration online was made with guidance from St. Louis government officials, the St. Louis Police Department and other agencies, he said.
Instead of the usual kid-friendly Family Winter Carnival, this year’s Mardi Gras will feature a Shoebox Float Parade on Jan. 23 (time to be determined). Children can make floats out of shoeboxes or similarly sized items, based on a given theme. Bradley said that an expert in each theme might provide an interesting fact about the theme as each float is shown online.
The annual Cajun Cook-Off is now the Cajun Cook-Off@Home, also online Jan. 23 (time to be determined). Area chefs will prepare New Orleans dishes and cocktails.
A Cajun Cook-Off@Home kit will be available for purchase. It will include ingredients for the dish that will be demonstrated, a hurricane cocktail kit and a raffle ticket to win dinner for 10 at a local Cajun restaurant.
The annual Scavenger Hunt, which does not require crowds but which does require traveling, will proceed as usual, from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Teams will solve clues and perform activities at six St. Louis-area locations. Each team will be required to have a designated driver; tickets are $125 per car.
The Taste of Soulard becomes the Drive-Thru Taste of Soulard this year. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6. A booklet of digital coupons ($30) can be redeemed for food and cocktail tastes at six Soulard restaurants.
Obviously, the Run for Your Beads 5K can’t be a group event this year. But runners can register online, plot a 3.1-mile route and run it at any time from Feb. 4 to 13, and then post their results on the event website.
And instead of the usual Purina Pet Parade, proud pet parents can submit pictures of their furry friends dressed in Mardi Gras finery through Jan. 20 (a suggested $5 donation benefits Open Door Animal Sanctuary). The public will vote on their favorites from Jan. 25 through Feb. 9.
A panel of judges will pick the best costume Feb. 16 on the Soulard Mardi Gras Facebook page and website (time to be determined).
The Grand Parade is typically held on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday, in this case Feb. 13. The foundation is working with Soulard bars on a ticketed event for that date, granting access to only the limited number of guests allowed under pandemic restrictions.
The annual Wiener Dog Derby also moves online Feb. 13.
Mardi Gras Safe-At-Home kits are available for purchase; they include hurricane mix, masks, a voucher for Cajun or Creole food at a Soulard restaurant, beads and a raffle ticket to win access to a heated hospitality tent with food, an open bar and front-row views for 50 guests at the 2022 Grand Parade.
For more information, visit stlmardigras.org or call 314-771-5110.