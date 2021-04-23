Pride Care-A-Van returns to St. Louis for second year on June 6

A caravan of rainbow-festooned vehicles wound through the streets of St. Louis last year to make up for canceled Pride festivals, and the event was so successful that organizers plan for its return June 6.

The Pride Care-A-Van will roll through the streets of St. Louis from noon to 3 p.m., organizers with Tower Grove Pride announced Friday. They're still working out details of the route and are accepting sign-ups for vehicles now.

The Tower Grove Pride festival, which normally takes place in June, is set for Sept. 25 in Tower Grove Park. Like many organizers of summer festivals, it wasn’t possible to get the permits in time to host the event because of pandemic crowd restrictions.

For that reason, Pride St. Louis announced this month that it will postpone PrideFest downtown until June 2022. The group will host a beach-themed trivia night April 27 at Tropical Liquors in the Grove.

