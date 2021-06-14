Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village

Pride St. Louis, which canceled its annual June parade and festival in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, announced a Pride Is Alive celebration Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village.
The festival will include live entertainment, a vendor fair, sponsorship row, table reservations and a VIP experience.
The free festival will run 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28-29.
Other Pride events were also postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. Tower Grove Pride will be held Sept. 25 in Tower Grove Park. Last year, Pride St. Louis hosted a virtual PrideFest.
For more information and updates, visit pridestl.org.