Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village
Pride St. Louis announces Pride celebration Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village

Thousands Watch the Pride Parade downtown

Members of the St. Louis Balloon Brigade march down Market Street on Sunday, June 24, 2018, during the PrideFest parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Pride St. Louis, which canceled its annual June parade and festival in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, announced a Pride Is Alive celebration Aug. 27-29 at Ballpark Village.

The festival will include live entertainment, a vendor fair, sponsorship row, table reservations and a VIP experience.

The free festival will run 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 28-29.

Other Pride events were also postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. Tower Grove Pride will be held Sept. 25 in Tower Grove Park. Last year, Pride St. Louis hosted a virtual PrideFest

For more information and updates, visit pridestl.org.

