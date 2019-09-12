Ready to relax in a coffin for 30 hours at Six Flags St. Louis?
The park's popular Coffin Challenge returns for a second time, but now the stakes are higher.
The coffin lids will be closed with only a small face opening. Participants will be allowed a 13-minute bathroom and phone break every three hours, and they must complete four of six “cringeworthy” challenges, according to the theme park, in order to stay in the competition.
Registration, appropriately, begins Friday the 13th.
The Eureka theme park will choose six coffin dwellers to compete Oct. 5 and 6.
The player with the most points will win $600, their coffin and other prizes. All the other dwellers will collect a prize as well.
Last year, more than 45,000 people applied for a chance to participate. The contest went viral, prompting other Six Flags parks to host their own coffin challenges. Contestants got a six-minute bathroom break every hour, and the coffin lids were cut away at the shoulders. All six people who entered at Six Flags St. Louis won.
For more information and to register, visit Six Flags St. Louis’ website.