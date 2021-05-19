 Skip to main content
Six Flags St. Louis to drop mask requirement, nix social distancing and reservations
Six Flags St. Louis to drop mask requirement, nix social distancing and reservations

Six Flags St. Louis opens for 2021 season

Visitors to Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka walk past a sign offering a reminder about wearing masks inside the park to stop the spread of COVID-19 on March 28, 2021. The park opened for the 2021 season over the weekend, and is enforcing safety measure like mask wearing and social distancing. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Six Flags St. Louis will no longer require guests to wear masks, make reservations, or undergo temperature checks before entering, park officials announced Wednesday.

The changes go into effect Saturday. The park will operate at 100% capacity and will eliminate social distancing in lines, on rides, indoors and in park midways.

Guests and staff members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks, but the park continues to recommend masks for unvaccinated people.

The changes are in adherence with new CDC, local and state recommendations, park officials said.

The park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and was closed in spring 2020 before reopening June 22.

