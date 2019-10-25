A fire at St. Andrew’s Cinema in St. Charles in early October left the Flustered Mustard theater group no place to perform their live shadowcasts of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." They’ll perform at the Palace Theatre at Six Flags St. Louis, which will also be the first viewing of the 1975 cult classic at the theme park and the largest screening in Missouri’s history, according to the group. Guests must be 17 or older or attend with a guardian, and proceeds from prop bags and Rocky Horror memorabilia sales will go toward cinema restoration.
When Doors open 11 p.m., games at 11:15 p.m. and movie 11:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1) • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with theme park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis