Sky Zone trampoline park in Chesterfield announces closing

Sky Zone in Chesterfield, an indoor trampoline park popular with the birthday party, fitness class and bouncy toddler set, announced Wednesday that it is permanently closing.

“We’d like to thank the community of Chesterfield for flying high with us over the last 13 years," an announcement on social media read. "We’ve loved being a part of this community and hope the memories you’ve made with us last a lifetime!”

The announcement did not give a reason for the closure, but indoor bounce and trampoline parks have had to revamp their business practices during the pandemic, operating at reduced capacities and instituting more cleaning and safety protocols. Some places even offered daytime camps to supervise students who were virtually learning.

Sky Zone Chesterfield had hosted lock-ins, parents'-night-out events and member specials in recent months.

The Sky Zone announcement encouraged visitors to go to one of its sister locations, Sky Zone Fenton and DEFY St. Louis.

An email to its business address seeking comment was not immediately returned. Sky Zone was located at 17379 Edison Avenue in Chesterfield.

