The Big Boy, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will travel through the St. Louis region starting this weekend, and you can get a good look at it Sunday downtown.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to roll into Poplar Bluff, Missouri, at 4:30 p.m. Friday. It leaves at 8 a.m. the next morning for Scott City, Missouri, by 11:15 a.m. then Chester, Illinois.

It arrives in St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, but there will be no public access at that point in time.

It will be on display 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Poplar and South 16th streets downtown, near the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center, or the train station. There, visitors can have the opportunity to buy souvenirs and visit the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, a multimedia, walk-through experience about the Big Boy and railroading history.

The Big Boy then travels west, arriving at the train station in Kirkwood at 9 a.m. Monday and staying there until 9:30 a.m.

It continues west with stops in Pacific at 10:15 a.m., Washington, Missouri, at 11:30 a.m., Hermann, Missouri, at 1:15 p.m., and Jefferson City at 3:30 p.m.