Tower Grove Pride cancels 2020 festival, looks ahead to 2021

Update: July 8

The Tower Grove Pride festival — which originally had been scheduled for June 27 and then was rescheduled for Aug. 29 — will not happen this year, organizers announced Wednesday.

"We don't expect any large event to be possible until next year, so we are looking forward to 2021 with the hope that we can pick up where we left off," a cancellation announcement on the festival's website read, in part.

Organizers for Tower Grove Pride, along with Metro East Pride, Black Pride STL and Pride St. Charles, presented the Pride Care-A-Van on June 28. The procession of about 200 colorfully decorated vehicles rolled through St. Louis neighborhoods as a way of celebrating Pride Month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tower Grove Pride started in 2012 as a modest block party with about 1,000 attendees. Organizers say the festival, which moved to Tower Grove Park in 2018, now draws tens of thousands.