Tower Grove Pride cancels 2020 festival, looks ahead to 2021

Update: July 8
The Tower Grove Pride festival — which originally had been scheduled for June 27 and then was rescheduled for Aug. 29 — will not happen this year, organizers announced Wednesday.
"We don't expect any large event to be possible until next year, so we are looking forward to 2021 with the hope that we can pick up where we left off," a cancellation announcement on the festival's website read, in part.
Organizers for Tower Grove Pride, along with Metro East Pride, Black Pride STL and Pride St. Charles, presented the Pride Care-A-Van on June 28. The procession of about 200 colorfully decorated vehicles rolled through St. Louis neighborhoods as a way of celebrating Pride Month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tower Grove Pride started in 2012 as a modest block party with about 1,000 attendees. Organizers say the festival, which moved to Tower Grove Park in 2018, now draws tens of thousands.
The event is organized by the Fifty Roses Foundation.
Original story: April 8
The Tower Grove Pride festival in Tower Grove Park has been postponed to Aug. 29 because of the coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday.
The festival was scheduled to be held June 27.
Pride festivals are typically held in June or the last weekend in June to mark the 1969 riots in New York City following a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, that led to days of demonstrations.
Several June Pride festivities have been postponed or canceled around the country. No announcement has been made about Pride St. Louis in downtown St. Louis or the St. Charles Pride Festival.
For more information, towergrovepride.com.
