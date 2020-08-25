 Skip to main content
Hours expanded for free, private visit to Pulitzer Arts Foundation
Hours expanded for free, private visit to Pulitzer Arts Foundation

Park-Like

"Park-Like," across from the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, is open from dawn to dusk.

 Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch

Private visits to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation have proved popular, so the museum is offering more hours and chances to bring a few friends for a free special outing.

The spots were originally offered through Sunday, but now art lovers can make reservations for 45-minute visits through Sept. 13. The timed-entry reservations are for groups of up to 10 mask-wearing people. 

Next month, the museum will also extend its hours till 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On Friday it is open until 8 p.m. 

In a news release, museum Executive Director Cara Starke said: “It has been simply wonderful to have guests back at the museum since we reopened earlier this month. Visitors seem to really embrace the idea of having the museum to themselves — either with their families or pandemic pod. With these extended reservations for September we hope that more guests will be able to come to the museum to enjoy the art and our contemplative space.”

The museum's current exhibit, "Terry Adkins: Resounding," has been extended until Feb. 7. 

For reservations to the museum, 3716 Washington Boulevard, call 314-754-1848 or go to its website, which also gives more details about safety precautions. The museum is closed Monday-Wednesday.

