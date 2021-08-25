 Skip to main content
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibition delays its opening until October
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Tickets for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” go on sale June 4, 2021. The exhibition comes to the grounds of the St. Louis Galleria Sept. 16 to Nov. 7.

St. Louisans who want to immerse themselves in Vincent Van Gogh paintings (or projections, actually) will have to wait a bit longer.

The experience "Beyond Van Gogh" is staying overtime in Austin, Texas, and won't open here until Oct. 1, a news release says. It will run through Nov. 21 at the Galleria shopping center. 

Using projection technology, the Expressionist paintings "come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses," says the exhibit's website. "Through his own words set to a symphonic score, we may come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work."

Tickets had been on sale for the previously scheduled opening of Sept. 16. Organizers said they were in touch with buyers to reschedule visits.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. For more information, visit vangoghstlouis.com.

The site of the exhibit, called the Starry Night Pavilion, is expected to also hold weekly yoga classes with St. Louis-based Yoga Buzz.

